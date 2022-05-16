The fake "Greens Superman" ads depicting high-profile independent candidates David Pocock and Zali Steggall as closet Greens have been found by the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) to be in breach of section 329 of the Electoral Act.
This means the well-funded attack ad campaign by right-wing group Advance Australia has been found "likely to mislead or deceive an elector in relation to the casting of a vote."
The AEC said in a statement that Advance Australia does not agree that the signs breach the Electoral Act, however, it has now agreed not to further display the signage without first providing the AEC with 48 hours' notice.
The faces of Mr Pocock, an ACT Senate candidate for the ACT, and Ms Steggall, the independent candidate for Warringah, were shown in the signs with their names (in a style similar to that used in electoral matter authorised by or on behalf of those candidates) and wearing clothing containing the official logo of the Australian Greens.
A statement from the AEC said the signage, "contains no other images or phrases that correct the representation made by the images."
"Both candidates in question are not endorsed by the Australian Greens. The signage has appeared on trucks, including trucks parked near pre-poll voting centres. The signage is authorised by Advance Australia," the statement said.
The statement said the AEC, or a candidate, can seek an injunction in the Federal Court in relation to conduct that breaches section 329.
The group behind the attack ads, Advance Australia, has been on a mission to be the conservative, hard-right answer to the progressive Get Up. It has links to at least three political allies of ACT Liberal Senator Zed Seselja.
More to come.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
