Advance Australia's fake 'Greens Superman' advertising found in breach of electoral laws

By Karen Barlow
Updated May 16 2022 - 2:23am, first published 1:50am
Fake David Pocock truck. Picture: Keegan Carroll

The fake "Greens Superman" ads depicting high-profile independent candidates David Pocock and Zali Steggall as closet Greens have been found by the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) to be in breach of section 329 of the Electoral Act.

