Raiders skipper Elliott Whitehead escapes charge from NRL Match Review Committee after 'harsh' sin-bin against Sharks

By Melanie Dinjaski
May 16 2022 - 2:09am
Elliott Whitehead protests to referee Liam Kennedy. Picture: AAP

The Raiders have dodged a bullet with co-captain Elliott Whitehead escaping a charge from the NRL Match Review Committee for his high shot on Dale Finucane against the Sharks.

