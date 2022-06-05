The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Hospital surgery delay causes mum to literally stand up for son

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
June 5 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eilleen Eugenio and her son, Sean Hutterer. Sean had to get an operation at Canberra Hospital earlier this year but his surgery was postponed. Picture: Keegan Carroll

When Eilleen Eugenio's son, Sean, 17, waited for more than 10 hours for surgery, only to be told to come back the next day, she knew she had to stand up for him.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.