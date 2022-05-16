Importantly, in the Senate voters should vote for all preferences, whether you vote above or below the line, so your vote does not exhaust before the count moves to the last seat. If you restrict yourself to just six above the line or 12 below, your vote is very likely to have exhausted before the count between the last two candidates is decided - and those two candidates could be as disparate as a Greens candidate and One Nation candidate, or between one of the major parties and a minor party, and your vote will not be there.

