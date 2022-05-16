A man has denied telling Curtis Scott he wanted to have "a gay moment" with him at a Canberra nightclub moments before the former Raiders player punched him in the face and broke his nose.
Scott appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday after pleading not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The 24-year-old, who was sacked after the incident at Civic nightclub Kokomo's, is defending the charge by arguing he acted in self-defence when he landed the punch last May.
On Monday, a security guard who was working at Kokomo's on the night in question said he had seen the alleged victim pointing at Scott's tattoo and pulling the footballer's shirt down to look at it.
The guard, Craig O'Connor, told the court Scott responded by saying "don't touch me".
Mr O'Connor said he pulled the alleged victim away in an attempt to "de-escalate" the situation before "Curtis took a swing".
The alleged victim told a different story, saying he had approached Scott to compliment the rugby league star on a tattoo on the back of his neck.
"I'm a fan of tattoos and artwork on people's bodies," the man said.
He told the court he said words to the effect of "nice tattoo", and that he had possibly placed a hand on one of Scott's shoulders.
The man indicated Scott had responded by shoving him and telling him to "f-- off", which had prompted him to have words with the 24-year-old about the push.
He said a security guard got between them and he began "walking away from the situation", only for Scott to punch him in the face.
The man told magistrate James Lawton he was walking back towards the table where he and his friends had been, but he was unsure whether or not this was taking him away from Scott.
Under cross-examination by Scott's lawyer, Sam Macedone, the alleged victim said he did not recall pulling the footballer's shirt down to look at his tattoos.
He strongly denied making any type of sexual comment or advance towards Scott.
"Certainly not," he said.
Mr Macedone indicated he would call Scott to give evidence on Monday afternoon.
During his opening statement earlier in the day, the defence lawyer told the court Scott had punched the alleged victim "as a preemptive move" to prevent the man attacking him.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
