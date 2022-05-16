The Canberra Times
Curtis Scott allegedly punched man at Kokomo's nightclub following 'gay moment' remark

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 16 2022 - 4:53am, first published 4:05am
A man has denied telling Curtis Scott he wanted to have "a gay moment" with him at a Canberra nightclub moments before the former Raiders player punched him in the face and broke his nose.

