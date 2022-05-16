The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Govt's superannuation housing policy confidence trick

By Letters to the Editor
Updated May 16 2022 - 8:49pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The government's proposal to allow first home buyers to access their super for their home deposit will drive house prices up. Picture: Elesa Kurtz.

I've just heard Scott Morrison launch his campaign for re-election, less than a week from polling day. He announced that if re-elected, he will allow first home buyers to use up to 40 per cent of their own savings, meant to provide security in their retirement, for a home deposit. That isn't assistance, that's a handball.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.