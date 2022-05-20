Despite her illness, Lucy's life is full of joy. She suffers, yes, but she has an impressive zest for living and finds great pleasure in small things: books, words, music, art, friendship, letters, a beloved cat, talking on the telephone. Her life is restricted, but rich. At times you wonder if, through her illness, Lucy might have valued her time on Earth more than most of us do. She treasured life, revelled in moments of good health, the small pleasures and achievements that most of us forget to enjoy and celebrate.