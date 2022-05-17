It wouldn't be election day without a democracy sausage. But how about a democracy saucisse?
Some Parent and Citizens Associations are putting a cultural spin on the traditional snag sandwich to wow the voters and raise some much needed funds this Saturday.
If you head along to Telopea Park School in Barton, the parents will be serving up galette-saucisse in honour of the French-Australian bi-national school.
The traditional French street food consists of a pork sausage wrapped in a buckwheat pancake with dijon mustard and onions caramelised in butter.
The P&C will also have regular sausages in bread and some French baked treats.
Telopea Park School P&C president Jenn Foulcher said the school hadn't been able to do fundraising events for two years since the onset of the pandemic.
"This is a really great opportunity to reconnect with the community that we haven't seen in over two years and meet new ones who we haven't yet had a chance to connect with and meet and let them know what we're all about as the P&C," Mrs Foulcher said.
The school needs double the resources of other schools as they need to be purchased in both French and English languages.
P&C member Kate Gauthier said the students had a good awareness of the democratic system.
"Of course, all of their parents work in either politics or government or service industries to it so their knowledge of democracy is actually pretty high," Ms Gauthier said.
"Civic responsibilities is also something that's part of the French school curriculum. Of course, French participation in democracy can be somewhat more vigorous historically."
Meanwhile, Mawson Primary School will be going all out with a sausage sizzle, cake stall, dumpling stall, coffee van and artisan markets stalls selling local crafts.
Mawson Primary School P&C president Olga Rogacheva said the proceeds would go towards upgrades to the playground.
"We have a lot of empty space so we're just hoping to fill it out with some activities and some landscaping that will accommodate for kids to play," Ms Rogacheva said.
"We're going to collaboratively work on design but we'll need a lot of money to make it happen."
The election day markets will be the school's first big fundraising event since a fete in 2018.
"It's our chance to gather the larger community mostly from Mawson and the surrounding area that potentially would want to help our school to build something, to feel they're contributing."
Mawson P&C treasurer Qi Zhang said the dumpling stall was a nod to the school's Mandarin bilingual program.
"Mawson Primary has this Mandarin immersion program which means they teach the courses in both Mandarin and English 50/50," she said.
Ms Gathier said all Canberrans should try to support their local schools on election day.
"I think it's a wonderful Australian tradition and what's not to love about fried meats and a free vote?"
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
