The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Black Mountain, Southern Cross Early Childhood, Charnwood Dunlop and Harrison to have some years home learning

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
May 16 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Black Mountain School has sent all cohorts into remote learning for one week due to staff shortages. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Four more ACT public schools will switch to remote learning from Tuesday due to severe staff shortages.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.