Four more ACT public schools will switch to remote learning from Tuesday due to severe staff shortages.
Black Mountain special education school has asked all cohorts to learn from home for one week from May 17.
Southern Cross Early Childhood years 1 and 2 students, Charnwood Dunlop School years 3 to 6 students and Harrison School years 9 and 10 students will also be learning online until Monday, May 23.
A large number of teachers and school staff have been sick or isolating due to surging COVID-19 infections across the territory.
Schools without enough staff to operate safely have sent certain cohorts into remote learning for periods of one week at a time.
Black Mountain School is the first ACT school to send all students home this year.
Weetangera Primary School years 4 to 6, Red Hill Primary School years 2 and 3 and Amaroo School years 4, 5 and 9 are also learning from home until Friday, May 20.
Years 5 and 6 at Caroline Chisholm School and years 3 to 6 at Latham Primary school will return on Wednesday.
Namadgi School students in years 4 to 6 will learn from home until May 19.
Students in Franklin School, Palmerston Primary School and Macgregor Primary School will return to face-to-face learning today.
Children of essential workers and vulnerable students are able to attend for supervision.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
