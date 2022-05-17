Hopefully the leaders of both major parties took some time out yesterday to watch a debate among three members of the crossbench - Zali Steggall, Craig Kelly, Adam Bandt - and independent South Australian senator Rex Patrick. It was a largely civil and decent discussion that ranged from tax cuts and climate change to vaccine mandates and trust and integrity in politics. Glib soundbites were left to a minimum and many issues raised by voters were dissected at length. In other words, it was unlike any of the debates we saw between Albanese and Morrison and a world away from the chaos the coalition warns us will befall the nation if more independents are elected.