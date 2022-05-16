There's a lot to unpack in the latest episode of ACM's The Echidna podcast.
On the Anthony Albanese campaign trail - do this week's destinations indicate Labor's confidence?
Steve Evans asked the chief political correspondent for The Saturday Paper, Karen Middleton, for her thoughts.
Plus, with coverage focused on gaffes and slip ups, University of Newcastle sociologist Steve Threadgold on the conversations the country should be having.
And cartoonist Fiona Katauskas with writer Garry Linnell on the value of a televised election debate.
All with hosts Steve Evans and Alex Crowe.
