Hands rested on the glass casing, Scott Morrison surveys a diorama of a sprawling housing estate taking shape in south-east Queensland.
Mr Morrison examines the figurine homes, shops and schools like a general would maps of a battlefield; or a Prime Minister would a finely balanced electoral map five days out from a federal election.
Outer suburban housing estates like Springfield Rise have been front of mind for Mr Morrison throughout the campaign. These developments, springing up on the outskirts of cities across the country, are the home of the "quiet" and aspirational Australians that Mr Morrison believes can carry him to another "miracle" election win on Saturday.
This particular estate sits in the Labor-held seat of Blair, a growth region south-west of Brisbane. Like the seats of Parramatta in NSW and McEwen in Victoria, Blair is the sort of electorate Mr Morrison has targeted with his campaign message.
It's no surprise he chose this destination to sell his contentious plan to allow Australians to dip into their superannuation to purchase their first home.
Mr Morrison's candidate in Blair, Sam Biggins, described it as the "very heart of first-home buyer territory" in south-east Queensland; 2000 people in this area alone benefited from the government's HomeBuilder grants.
The Coalition hopes that if re-elected more young Australians will be able to break into the market, helping to grow these estates that have become such landmarks on its electoral map.
But what was announced on Sunday went beyond housing and to a broader fight Mr Morrison has picked with Labor in the campaign's final few rounds.
It's about ideology. The Prime Minister has sought to use the differences between Labor and the Coalition's centrepiece housing policies to explain their fundamental ideological differences.
For Mr Morrison, Labor's shared equity scheme proves its obsession with government control. For Mr Morrison, Labor's opposition to his superannuation proposal shows that it doesn't trust Australians with their own money.
In this ideological fight, the Prime Minister is casting himself as siding with the people who will decide his political fate.
"I know our plans stands by the homebuyer, not by those who frankly don't want you to be in control of your own money," he told reporters on Monday.
Labor says Mr Morrison's last-minute announcement is the desperate act of a dying government.
The Prime Minister hopes it'll be a masterstroke which preserves his career. We'll soon find out.
