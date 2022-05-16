Greens blast Labor 'disinformation' on hung parliament deal

Adam Bandt has accused Anthony Albanese of spouting disinformation, after the Labor leader claimed voting for the Greens could return Scott Morrison to the Lodge.
Mr Albanese on Monday doubled down on claims voting Greens risked extending Mr Morrison's tenure, despite the minor party repeatedly ruling out a deal with the Coalition.
Advertisement
Labor environment spokeswoman Terri Butler, facing a Greens challenge in her Brisbane seat of Griffith, on social media claimed Mr Morrison would remain in office if Labor failed to win the 76 seats needed to form majority government.
Mr Albanese on Monday rejected suggestions the post was misinformation, despite the Greens repeatedly ruling out propping up the Coalition in a hung parliament.
Mr Bandt accused Labor of attempting to mislead the public.
Mr Albanese was earlier asked whether he accepted Ms Butler's claim, also made by Labor MP Justine Elliot, was untrue.
"It may well be true. Why would I accept that's not true? The Greens formed a government in Tasmania with the Liberals," he said.
"What I'm interested in is electing Labor members of parliament, and I want Terri Butler reelected. She, as environment minister, will do more for the environment than any Green sitting to keep Adam Bandt company ever will."
Mr Albanese has claimed Labor will not strike a deal with the crossbench, a move which would force Australians back to the polls if the Coalition was unable or unwilling to form a minority government.
And Ms Elliot has repeatedly insisted any seat won by the Greens undermined the chances of a Labor government.
"It's not 'spreading electoral misinformation'," she wrote on Twitter last week.
"Every seat that Labor doesn't win helps Scott Morrison stay as PM.
"We need Labor to win 76 seats ... to get rid of Scott Morrison."
Labor's last stint in office was extended in part through a 2010 power-sharing arrangement with the Greens, after then-Prime Minister Julia Gillard failed to achieve a majority in her own right.
The Greens deal was the first struck by Labor during post-election negotiations, before independents Rob Oakeshott and Tony Windsor ensured Ms Gillard would retain office.
Mr Morrison, who has also ruled out a deal with so-called teal independents, has consistently warned minority government would bring chaos.
A number of independents are targeting inner-city seats held by moderate Liberals, pledging to implement a federal anti-corruption watchdog - a broken Coalition promise - and take strong action on climate change.
They would join member for Warringah Zali Steggall, who on Sunday repeated claims she was unlikely to back a Coalition led by Mr Morrison.
Ms Steggall said Mr Morrison's endorsement of Katherine Deves, under fire for a series of anti-trans tweets, did not demonstrate "the qualities of leadership I respect"
Advertisement
"I do have questions of trust and moral compass when it comes to the prime minister," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.