A re-elected Coalition government would cut $2.7 billion in spending on the public service over the next four years to help repair the budget bottom line.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Finance Minister Simon Birmingham will release the Coalition's election costings on Tuesday morning, which will confirm an extension of the controversial public service efficiency dividend.
The measure increasing the existing 1 per cent efficiency dividend by an additional 0.5 per cent would result in a $2.7 billion improvement to the budget bottom line over the forward estimates, compared to what was outlined in the pre-election budget in March.
Mr Frydenberg said it was up to departmental heads find where savings could be made to reach the government's target.
"The way the efficiency dividend works is it's up to departmental heads to find those efficiencies within their own organisation," he told Radio National on Tuesday.
"They are best placed as the departmental heads to work out how they'll find efficiencies."
The Coalition will argue the savings demonstrate its commitment to fiscal discipline and spending constraint.
Mr Frydenberg criticised Labor for having released its election commitment costings yet.
The Coalition says it has submitted 35 policies for costings for the 2022 election, of which eight are yet to be released. It has not revealed the detail of the efficiency dividend beyond the headline savings figure.
Labor has promised to cut $3 billion from contractors and consultants to the federal public service over the next four years, and reinvest $500,000 into restoring frontline service delivery agencies.
It says it will also release costing for its policies this Thursday, with Labor frontbencher Bill Shorten telling Nine that when he ran against former prime minister Tony Abbott, the Coalition released its costs in the final week of the campaign.
"Yes, we have put our headline figures out. Then we've been very upfront," Mr Shorten told the Today show.
"But let's not forget that if Mr Morrison wants to have an argument about financial creditability, he has taken our debt to $1 trillion. There's not enough zeros to run across the screen. He is desperate. He just wants to bag Labor."
At the 2019 election, the Coalition promised to cut $1.5 billion from the public service through a 2 per cent efficiency dividend that diminished each year to 1 per cent.
More to come
I'm the federal politics bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to journalism, where I've covered seven federal budgets, four national elections, Defence, public service and international governance.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
