The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Mythology of pandemic handling doesn't stand up to reality

By Letters to the Editor
May 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Scott Morrison often claims credit for effective handling of the pandemic. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

I don't understand how some people can claim that Scott Morrison and the Coalition have handled the pandemic well. On balance, it seems to me, that the federal government has handled the whole thing rather badly and we would have been in a real mess if the states had not taken control.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.