Mythology of pandemic handling doesn't stand up to reality

On its website and "Official Guide" to the 2022 federal election, the AEC asserts that ACT voters for the Senate must fill in a minimum of six squares if voting above the line or 12 squares if voting below the line. As election expert Malcolm Mackerras has pointed out (Letters, May 14), this is false. Under sections 268A and 269 of the Commonwealth Electoral Act, you only need to fill in one or two squares above the line for your Senate vote to be valid or up to six squares below the line. So why the anomaly?

