A fiery exchange over election costings has erupted between the two major parties just days before a new government is decided on Saturday.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and an entourage of senior Liberals attempted to invoke an onslaught attack on Labor for not unveiling policy costing details.
Advertisement
Anthony Albanese attempted to dodge questions in Perth regarding the Labor's costings, claiming headline figures were released and actual values submitted to the Parliamentary Budget Office would be revealed on Thursday.
In contrast, the Coalition's election costings have been lodged to the Department of Finance and Treasury's election costing website which are publicly available.
Despite pledging an increase in government transparency and to end rorts, Mr Albanese repeatedly declined to answer whether the national deficit would be higher under a Labor government for the second day running.
He said the party's costings would be released on Thursday, giving voters just 48 hours to digest its numbers.
"Our costings will be out on Thursday. They'll be released at the same time as the last time there was a change of government," he said.
"I'll tell you what our costings won't include - what they included on that couple of days before the election was $4.5 billion of foreign aid cuts. We've seen how that damaged Australia's standing in the region."
Mr Morrison in his doorstop in Darwin attempted to spin Labor leaving its costings to the eleventh hour as a party untrustworthy with the nation's finances.
READ MORE:
"How can you trust an opposition that says they want to take the reins of the Australian economy when they haven't been prepared to share with you what their policies cost and submit them to independent costing as we have done," he said.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg also piled on the accusations, claiming the Labor leader was purposely trying to hide costing information with voters.
"What is Anthony Albanese hiding from," Mr Frydenberg said.
"The answer is proper scrutiny and the reason is, he will always spend more and he will always tax more."
Mr Albanese criticised Prime Minister Scott Morrison for "ducking responsibility" by declining to address at the National Press Club in Canberra, where the Labor leader will speak on Wednesday.
However, Mr Albanese ended his press conference after being asked whether 48 hours was sufficient time for voters to assess Labor's costings and ignored journalists seeking further questions when he left the venue.
Mr Albanese earlier noted Labor's costings would be released at the same time as the last successful opposition, with the Liberals under Tony Abbott also unveiling their numbers two days out from the poll.
Advertisement
Labor's treasury and finance spokespeople, Jim Chalmers and Katy Gallagher claimed the Coalition were trying to use the costings as a distraction from the cost of living blowout under the Morrison government.
The duo confirmed Labor has been working with the PBO on its costings and would be released in the "usual way at the usual time".
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.