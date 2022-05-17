The Canberra Times
Former Aboriginal Legal Service worker Loretta Tulikaki attempted to pervert course of justice

By Blake Foden
Updated May 17 2022 - 2:01am, first published 2:00am
Loretta Tulikaki hides behind a high-visibility jacket as she leaves court on Tuesday. Picture: Blake Foden

A former Aboriginal Legal Service worker has admitted trying to cover up what police have called a "violent and degrading assault" by instructing some of the assailants on ways to destroy evidence.

