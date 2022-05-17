The Canberra Times
Plans for satellite manufacturing hub to attract young, skilled workers to Queanbeyan

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 17 2022 - 5:30am, first published 3:30am
The establishment of a Queanbeyan facility for manufacturing satellites will create 125 jobs within the next five years, with plans to feed a pipeline of Sydney graduates into the region.

