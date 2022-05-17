The Canberra Times

Times Past: May 18, 1989

IG
By Isabella Gillespie
May 17 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: May 18, 1989

A woman was marvelling after seeing Parliament House for the first time on this day in 1989, but she was not a tourist and had lived in Canberra her entire life. Mrs Rose Rawling had been blind for ten years with cataracts on both eyes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IG

Isabella Gillespie

Editorial Assistant

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.