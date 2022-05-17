Times Past: May 18, 1989

After turning 79, she got the gift of restored vision after undergoing cataract removal surgery. Ambulance officers Gary Simond and his colleague William Fuller were on duty to take Mrs Rawling to and from her operation, and were nearly as enthusiastic as she was about her restored sight. The ambulance officers "took the scenic route" from the hospital to her home so Mrs Rawling could see the changes made to the city since she lost her vision. They took her past Old Parliament House, and then new Parliament House, even ducking inside to look at the interior. Her vision allowed her to take in Canberra's autumn colours and she appreciated the timing of her surgery as she could witness Canberra during one of its most beautiful seasons.

