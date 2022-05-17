Times Past: May 18, 1989

A woman was marvelling after seeing Parliament House for the first time on this day in 1989, but she was not a tourist and had lived in Canberra her entire life. Mrs Rose Rawling had been blind for ten years with cataracts on both eyes.
After turning 79, she got the gift of restored vision after undergoing cataract removal surgery. Ambulance officers Gary Simond and his colleague William Fuller were on duty to take Mrs Rawling to and from her operation, and were nearly as enthusiastic as she was about her restored sight. The ambulance officers "took the scenic route" from the hospital to her home so Mrs Rawling could see the changes made to the city since she lost her vision. They took her past Old Parliament House, and then new Parliament House, even ducking inside to look at the interior. Her vision allowed her to take in Canberra's autumn colours and she appreciated the timing of her surgery as she could witness Canberra during one of its most beautiful seasons.
Advertisement
But the best sight of all was of her two sons, Eric and John, who she had not seen in a decade. Eric was the one who convinced her to undergo the surgery, although she hesitant of it. To her delight, it was successful, and the surgeon said it had been a pleasure to help Mrs Rawlings. "I came out to check on her, and she was so excited," he said. "She kept saying 'I can see you'. Everybody in the waiting room was smiling with her, sharing the thrill. She's a tiny little thing; wouldn't weigh more than about five stone, and she's bright as a bird."
As Mrs Rawling made her debut back into the world of sight she was a vision herself, clad in a pale pink satin dressing gown trimmed with flowers and some bright blue knitted leg warmers tucked cosily under a blanket.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.