It will then be taxed at your marginal tax rate which may be higher than that if all or part of that gain took you into a higher tax bracket. Suppose a person earned $35,000 a year and made a taxable capital gain of $30,000 after the discount - $10,000 of that again would be taxed at 19 per cent which would take them to the next threshold of $45,000. In that case the remaining $20,000 would be taxed 32.5 per cent. The tax treatment would be the same if you got a bonus of $30,000.