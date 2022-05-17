The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Professor Johan Duflou says it is 'entirely possible' same weapon stabbed two cousins at Weston Creek skatepark

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 17 2022 - 7:53am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police evidence marker at the scene in the aftermath of the fatal fight. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

It is "entirely possible" the same weapon was used to stab two cousins during a deadly brawl at a Canberra skatepark, an expert has told the jury in a murder trial.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.