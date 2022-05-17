Every child under five in Australia should have access to quality early education, regardless of their postcode or household income or employment status. Early education is arguably more important than primary and secondary school, on account of the brain development that occurs between ages zero and five. For too long this area of public policy has been ignored or dismissed as welfare rather than education and critical infrastructure for families, the outcome being that many Australian women have no choice but to stay at home and put their careers - and financial security - on hold.

