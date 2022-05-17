Our pick of what's happening in Canberra this weekend
Charlotte Brontë's gothic tale of a spirited orphan in search of love, family and a sense of belonging, blazes into Canberra. One of the most iconic pieces of English literature, Jane Eyre, will be retold in a faithful yet original new stage adaptation from shake & stir theatre co. Following a childhood spent suffering at the hands of her cruel aunt, Jane finds employment at Thornfield Hall - the impressive yet mysterious home of Edward Rochester. Thursday to Friday, 8pm. Saturday, 2pm and 8pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
It's the multicultural festival you have when you don't have the Multicultural Festival. The Australian Croatian Club, the Alliance Francaise de Canberra and the White Eagle Polish Club come together for the first time to celebrate European cultures in Turner. Enjoy a selection of stalls offering traditional foods, products and activities from all across Europe. Sunday, 11am to 3pm. Australian Croatian Club and the Alliance Francaise de Canberra. Free event.
Looking for a laugh? Under the Bonnet delivers a tongue-in-cheek comedy set in the world as Jane Austen knew it. Discover a new Austen classic full to the brim of Regency-era social mores, elegance and wit brought to you by Lightbulb Improv. Take a wild romp with this unscripted comedy of manners full of twists and turns spontaneously crafted over dinner parties, balls and picnics. Thursday, 7pm. Friday to Saturday, 7pm and 8.50pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Held once a month, Brunchercize is a relaxed chance to enjoy some dance-play. In each class you go on a journey, exploring a dance theme, genre or style. There is a warm-up and cool down and in between, you will experience some of the signature moves of that dance genre (and maybe even incorporate it into a little routine). This month is celebrating the ladies of the 80s! Imagine an hour and 15 minutes of dance power embracing Whitney Houston, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Kate Bush, Tina Turner and Madonna. Sunday, 10am. Canberra Dance Theatre. Tickets from Eventbrite.
Enjoy an evening of world-class comedy from Irish comedian Jimeoin. The comic heads to Canberra Theatre as part of his new Turn it Up! tour. Jimeoin is an acclaimed, hugely loved and much-respected comedian, with a wide appeal and a cheeky, no-gimmicks and observed sense of humour that has his audiences in stitches across the world. Saturday, 7.30pm. Canberra Theatre Centre. Tickets from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
