Held once a month, Brunchercize is a relaxed chance to enjoy some dance-play. In each class you go on a journey, exploring a dance theme, genre or style. There is a warm-up and cool down and in between, you will experience some of the signature moves of that dance genre (and maybe even incorporate it into a little routine). This month is celebrating the ladies of the 80s! Imagine an hour and 15 minutes of dance power embracing Whitney Houston, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Kate Bush, Tina Turner and Madonna. Sunday, 10am. Canberra Dance Theatre. Tickets from Eventbrite.