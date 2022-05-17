We're in the home straight. By this time next week, we should know who the prime minister will be for the next three years.
The battle lines are getting clearer, and, as ever, the economy is central.
The Coalition has emphasised its desire to bring government spending back into line. A re-elected Coalition government would cut $2.7 billion in spending on the public service over the next four years to help repair the budget.
Labor, on the other hand, has promised a $1.5 billion fund to promote manufacturing for medical industries. It will announce its detailed costings later in the week.
Polling day may not feel quite like the event it once was. COVID seems to be persuading voters to vote early. Both pre-polling (voting in person before polling day) and postal voting (submitting your ballot by post) is on the rise, with more than 2 million early votes already cast.
Early votes accounted for 40.8 per cent of ballots cast at the last election, and the Australian Electoral Commission predicts the trend towards early voting will only accelerate because many voters are concerned about COVID-19.
Perhaps worryingly (or perhaps not), the democracy sausage has also seen better days. It's under threat from the bacon and egg roll, which will be served at nearly half of registered polling stations around Australia this Saturday.
Compared to the last federal election, the proportion of stalls offering bacon and egg rolls has leapt 6.7 per cent to encompass 44.9 per cent of polling booth menus nationwide, the crowd-sourced Democracy Sausage map data shows.
All of this comes as darker economic clouds gather. The Reserve Bank has signalled to home buyers - and voters - that there will be more interest rate rises to follow the increase that just took place.
But it's not all bad news - the Australian film industry may be looking up.
Hollywood star Ryan Gosling is to head to Sydney to film the live action movie The Fall Guy.
It's based on the Glen A. Larson television series of the same name, which featured Lee Majors as a Hollywood stunt man who makes ends meet with a side hustle as a bounty hunter.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
