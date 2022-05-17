The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

We need a government that won't hesitate to fight far-right extremism

By Mehreen Faruqi
May 17 2022 - 7:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Buffalo police officer talks to children at the scene of a mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York supermarket on Sunday. Picture: AP

Over the weekend, an alleged white supremacist shooter killed 10 people - mostly Black - in a New York state supermarket in what authorities are labelling racially motivated violent extremism. This is yet another horrific act of right-wing extremist violence that has targeted minorities in white-majority Western countries over the past few years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.