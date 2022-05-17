We need a government that won't hesitate to fight far-right extremism

It chills me to my core that an Australian man who massacred 51 innocent Muslims in two Christchurch mosques little over three years ago has since inspired multiple mass killings and numerous other violent plots that were thankfully averted. But what is even more unsettling is that since Christchurch, there has been virtually no self-reflection - let alone action - on the part of Australian politicians, that one of our own not only committed the atrocities of March 2019, but has inspired even more extremist violence.

