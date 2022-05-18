Filling out the almost comically large Senate ballot paper can be a daunting task come election day. Whether you just need a quick refresher or your knowledge of the workings of Parliament has faded over the years, we have you covered.
When is the election?
The federal election will be held on May 21. Polling places will be open from 8am to 6pm sharp.
What is the Senate?
The Senate, also known as the Upper House, is one of two houses of Federal Government in Parliament.
It consists of 76 members with 12 from each state and six from each territory.
The Senate doesn't determine who forms the government but it is a house of review and a powerful check on the government of the day.
This is different from the House of Representatives, known as the Lower House, who draft bills with candidate numbers determining who is elected Prime Minister.
The way Senate votes are counted makes it easier for independents and candidates from smaller parties to be elected.
How do I vote for the Senate on election day?
The white Senate ballot paper might look intimidating but it is quite straightforward.
There is a thick, black horizontal line across the ballot paper. If you vote ABOVE the line, simply number each party/candidate you want to vote for from 1 to 6. You can finish at 6 or keep going.
If you wish to vote BELOW the line, you can number individual candidates from 1 to 12. You can finish at 12 or keep going.
If you picked up a 'how to vote' card, you can follow the directions for your desired party. However you do not need to follow these recommendations.
If you make a mistake, don't worry. If you ask any of the helpful election officials they will give you new ballot papers and dispose of the old ones.
How do preferences work?
Voters need to ask themselves who they most and least want in Parliament representing them. From there, you can start to preference your votes.
Votes are transferred, if needed, according to the order of numbers marked on the ballot paper. The count always follows the numbers meaning the power is always with the voter.
Each Senate contest will elect representatives chosen to reflect votes in different states and territories across Australia.
To be elected to the Senate, a candidate needs to hit a quota of votes. If the candidate receives more votes than necessary, the surplus votes are then transferred to the next preference. The process then repeats itself.
Because it is not possible to determine which votes actually elected the candidate and which votes are surplus, all the elected candidate's ballot papers are transferred at a reduced rate.
Starting with the candidate who has the lowest number of votes, unelected candidates are excluded from the count and their votes redistributed.
This whole process is repeated until all 76 seats in the Senate have been filled.
The final result can take weeks to finalise with multiple counts of ballot papers required.
Can I vote above AND below the line?
The instructions say to vote above OR below the line. If you mix and match the options, your vote may not count.
Is it better to vote above or below the line?
It's up to you. Voting above the line is quicker but it means that your preferences are picked by the party in the order they choose.
If you vote below the line, you can choose individual candidates and have more control on exactly how your preferences flow.
What is the best strategy when it comes to preferences?
The best strategy is to number parties above the line, or candidates below the line, in the order that you would want to see them elected, and to number all the parties or candidates you have a view on. If you also want to randomly number unknown candidates and parties, that is your choice.
If I don't want a candidate to win, should I leave the box blank?
If you want a particular party or candidate to be preferenced last you'll need to fill out every box (either above or below the line) and number them last.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
