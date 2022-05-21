Research reveals our major winter woes

Independent research by skincare brand Cetaphil has revealed how Australians may be neglecting their skin during winter. While a high percentage of those surveyed said their skin significantly changes in the lead up to winter, 54 per cent said they like to save money during the cooler months because bad skin is expected during winter anyway. Not surprising then, that 62 per cent of those surveyed also think their skin is different in winter compared to summer, citing it as duller, dehydrated, rough in appearance, cracking more easily and overall paler.
According to dermatologist, Dr Leona Yip, sensitive skin can often be caused by changes in weather, your environment, using incorrect skincare products and genetics.
"Skin dryness can be exacerbated by changes in environmental factors like temperature and humidity, as well as too much heat or prolonged time in air-conditioning," she says. "That's because our all-important skin moisture barrier is compromised and lipid production, hydration and elasticity all drop during winter, too. The result is an increase in dryness and appearance of fine lines, as well as skin roughness or tightness, and even an increase of skin irritation and sensitivities."
Dr. Yip advises people invest in a moisturiser to combat excessive dryness in the months ahead. "It's the best defence against seasonal dryness and the easiest way to get hydration," she says, recommending one with a thicker consistency to better lock in moisture and help protect or replenish your skin moisture barrier.
The survey also revealed 36 per cent of surveyed Australians follow the same skincare routine regardless of the season, while daily use of sunscreen reduces by almost half in winter, with only 28 per cent of people reporting to apply a SPF.
A third also admitted to not moisturising their body in winter - which would all account for the reported winter skin doldrums.
