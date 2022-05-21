Research reveals our major winter woes

Independent research by skincare brand Cetaphil has revealed how Australians may be neglecting their skin during winter. While a high percentage of those surveyed said their skin significantly changes in the lead up to winter, 54 per cent said they like to save money during the cooler months because bad skin is expected during winter anyway. Not surprising then, that 62 per cent of those surveyed also think their skin is different in winter compared to summer, citing it as duller, dehydrated, rough in appearance, cracking more easily and overall paler.

