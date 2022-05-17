In recognition for what ACT Labor Senator Katy Gallagher said were a "really tough couple of years for the arts sector," federal Labor has pledged, if elected, $5 million to revitalise Canberra's beloved Gorman House Arts Centre.
The Braddon landmark is celebrating its centenary in 2024 and Senator Gallagher will announce on Wednesday a promise to conserve the heritage values of the 1920s-built creative hub and improve and enhance the workplaces for artists and cultural groups.
Labor's pledge is also for easier access, improves building safety and boosted energy efficiency.
"Gorman House holds a special place in the community fabric here in the ACT and I am proud to be able to commit to this funding that will support Canberra's vibrant arts community," Senator Gallagher said in a statement.
The senator, who is running in a tight ACT Senate race in 2022 amid a surge in interest in independent candidates, pointed to the local arts community struggling during the COVID pandemic.
There's been a severe loss of income across the sector and many artists had to postpone or reschedule events and, in some cases, staff were laid off.
"It's been a really tough couple of years for the arts sector and they were abandoned by the Morrison government," Senator Gallagher said.
"Only a Federal Labor government would make sure that Gorman House is fit for purpose and in a state to inspire the next generation of creatives in Canberra while remaining true to the rich heritage of the building."
Labor said the promised funding would complement the ACT Government's $8 million commitment at the last territory election.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
