ACT arts pledge: Labor offers $5m to revitalise Gorman House Arts Centre

By Karen Barlow
May 17 2022 - 12:30pm
Gorman Arts Centre. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

In recognition for what ACT Labor Senator Katy Gallagher said were a "really tough couple of years for the arts sector," federal Labor has pledged, if elected, $5 million to revitalise Canberra's beloved Gorman House Arts Centre.

