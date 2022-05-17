The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

One in eight staff indicated intention to leave Canberra public health system

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
May 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About one in eight staff in Canberra's public health system have indicated they intend to leave in the next two years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.