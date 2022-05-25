Cancel culture is just a trendy phrase for an ancient concept

A symbol that looks like the latin letter Z (which isn't in the Cyrillic alphabet that Russians and many others use) has become a Russian war propaganda meme. It's one of a few symbols seen on their military vehicles (along with O and V) to mean something to other Russian forces, but when people online began asking what it meant the Kremlin leaped on the opportunity to turn it into a way of showing support for Russian military aggression and for President Putin.