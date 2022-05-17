The Canberra Times
Canberra space company secures UK government contract

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
May 17 2022 - 5:30pm
Nominal Systems co-founders Christopher Capon and Brenton Smith. Picture: Supplied

A Canberra company which creates simulation tools for testing ahead of space missions has been co-awarded a contract with the UK Defence Ministry valued at £869,000 ($A1.54 million).

