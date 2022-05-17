"C'mon you two prospective PMs. I've got three days left to decide who of you will best improve our great country over the next three years. Please give me something with detail to convince me which of you will do a better job. I'm not voting for me now as I'm over 70, but I'm voting for my kids' and grandkids' future prospects. ScoMo's housing plan will improve the value of my digs but might help my grandkids get into a house. Albo's plan is he owns 40 per cent and gets 40 per cent of the capital growth - not so good. Help me out here." - Geoff

