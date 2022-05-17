Housing and health led the charge on Tuesday's election circus, with both leaders quizzed on key policies which are hoped to win over undecided voters.
Visiting the far extremes of the country, both Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese renewed pledges to curb housing price pressures and dangled promises of seeing more manufacturing return onshore.
The leaders were also probed on if they would back a treaty which would give the World Health Organisation more power to respond to any future pandemic.
Despite attempting to sledge Labor over revealing its policy costings just 48 hours before polling day, Mr Morrison used his daily doorstop to spruik the Coalition's superannuation for housing policy.
In Darwin on Tuesday, Mr Morrison further outlined the Coalition's plan to tackle the housing crisis, with the Prime Minister acknowledging supply constraints were a driving factor of recent price surges.
Super for housing was a key policy outlined at the Coalition's campaign launch on Sunday in Brisbane and marked significant policy responses between the two major parties.
Labor at its campaign launch outlined its Help to Buy policy, which is a shared equity scheme that is designed to drop the size of a mortgage when buying a house.
The Liberal version sees first home buyers able to access up to 40 per cent of their superannuation savings to put towards a deposit.
Mr Morrison pointed out his rendition would keep government out of owning part of an Australian's home.
"Our super home-buyer policy is to ensure that young people can use their own money," he said.
"They don't want the government to own their house. They want to own their house."
Mr Albanese's leadership pitch in Perth centred around boosting local manufacturing, claiming more needed to be made in Australia.
He highlighted this was particularly apparent in medical manufacturing, drawing inference from the federal government's vaccine procurement during the pandemic.
"Clearly one of the lessons of the pandemic is that we weren't self reliant enough," he said.
Mr Morrison was asked whether he would sign a global treaty if re-elected to give WHO more powers to respond to a pandemic.
He would not commit to signing a possible treaty, but hinted he was open to the discussion.
"The problem is we don't know what happened at the start of this pandemic and I was the one calling to ensure that we had an independent process to understand what happened so it couldn't be repeated," he said.
The comments follow on from world health authorities not being able to conduct a full and transparent investigation into the source of COVID-19.
Australia was a leading voice in pushing for investigation into the origins of the virus in China.
"I have been in the vanguard of those moves internationally to ensure that there is greater protection for world health to ensure that those ... authorities can come and understand what's going on and be able to assist countries to be able to prevent the spread and outbreak of major infectious diseases," Mr Morrison said.
Mr Albanese was asked the same question and responded by saying he believed the WHO needed to be strengthened and review the way it operates.
