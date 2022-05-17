The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022

Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison focus on housing and health issues on federal election campaign

Gerard Cockburn
By Gerard Cockburn
Updated May 17 2022 - 7:44am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Housing and health led the charge on Tuesday's election circus, with both leaders quizzed on key policies which are hoped to win over undecided voters.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.