Two Canberra schools have extended remote learning measures as the number of COVID-19 cases among students has increased dramatically.
In the week ending Sunday, May 15, 433 cases of COVID-19 were reported to 70 ACT public schools.
In the previous week, there were 281 cases across 60 public schools.
At Caroline Chisholm School, years 5 and 6 students will return to school after a period of remote learning but the year 9 and 10 students will be learning from home from May 18 to 24.
At Latham Primary School, the years 3, 4, 5 and 6 students were due to return to class but will stay at home until at least Friday, May 20.
Meanwhile, all cohorts at Black Mountain School are learning from home until May 23.
Southern Cross Early Childhood school years 1 and 2 students, Charnwood Dunlop School years 3 to 6 students and Harrison School years 9 and 10 students will also be learning online until Monday, May 23.
Weetangera Primary School years 4 to 6, Red Hill Primary School years 2 and 3 and Amaroo School years 4, 5 and 9 are also learning from home until Friday, May 20.
Namadgi School students in years 4 to 6 will learn from home until Thursday.
The number of COVID-19 cases in non-government schools and across the teaching workforce is not collated.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
