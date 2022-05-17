The Canberra Times
Home/Video

War of words erupts as Anthony Albanese dodges questions over policy costings

By Gerard Cockburn, Finn McHugh
May 17 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fiery exchange over election costings has erupted between the two major parties just days before a new government is decided on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.