He had inherited a huge lower house majority on becoming prime minister after Harold Holt went missing in 1967. But his aura soon dwindled. He was eager to break away from the lingering unnationalistic drowsiness of the 1950s and yet seemed to have no coherent and strategic reform agenda. He got the media and public servants offside. He annoyed the state premiers and vexed important members in his own party. He was unfocused and Whitlam was not.