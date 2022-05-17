Police are looking for witnesses to a knife-related assault near the intersection of Bunda and Genge Streets in the Canberra City on Sunday, April 10 at about 6.10am.
"The incident occurred when a man approached several other people who were seated on a bench near the Pearl Hotel," ACT Policing said.
"A short time later an argument took place between two men, during which a knife was produced."
Police are urging anyone who witnessed the assault, or has any other information in relation to the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
Please quote reference 7079282. Information can be provided anonymously.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
