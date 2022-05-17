The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT police seek witnesses for City assault near Pearl Hotel

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated May 17 2022 - 11:09pm, first published 10:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are looking for witnesses to a knife-related assault near the intersection of Bunda and Genge Streets in the Canberra City on Sunday, April 10 at about 6.10am.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.