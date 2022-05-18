Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has revealed how exciting young player Xavier Savage can get more minutes, with a message for fans impatient to see the talented back let loose in the NRL.
Savage made his debut as a teenager last year, playing three matches with limited game-time. After an electric showing in pre-season, with his standout performance against the Roosters the highlight, rugby league pundits said Savage was poised for a breakout year in 2022 and could even put pressure on Canberra's first-choice fullback in Kiwi international Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.
However he hasn't been able to translate that same pre-season form to the NRL regular season so far, and has fallen short of challenging Nicoll-Klokstad despite the fullback's up-and-down year.
Some fans may argue that is because Savage hasn't been given enough opportunity in the NRL. That's only partially true though.
Indeed he didn't play this year until round six, and in four games over the last five weeks he's twice been used as a bench weapon with no more than 14-minute stints. Twice he played 80 minutes on the wing.
In only one of those 80-minute games, though - against the Warriors - did he produce close to what he can do at his best, chalking up nearly 100 total run metres including 41 post-contact metres and four tackle breaks.
On social media this season without fail, Raiders fans have been in chorus asking the same question: 'Why haven't we seen more Xavier Savage? We want more Savage!'
Stuart hears it, but says it's more complicated than just plonking the 20-year-old into more NRL games, revealing Savage has to lift in other areas to deliver the standard expected at this level.
"I'm as keen as our fans to get Xavier on the field," Stuart told The Canberra Times.
"But Xavier has to keep buying in - to committing to do more.
"I want to get him more game-time. Xavier just has to keep committing to do the extras - like video work - because that's the best way for him to learn his game awareness and to be a consistent NRL player.
"It's not just about getting on the field and hoping."
Stuart has not ignored Savage completely, choosing to ease him into the NRL rather than throw him in the deep end.
Savage came on for 10 minutes off the interchange last week against the Sharks in Magic Round when Nick Cotric was briefly forced off the field for a head injury assessment.
"I've got him there for a reason," Stuart said. "I want to see more Savage too, but it's about him maturing.
"We will see more Savage. I know when a player is ready, and Xavier is not far.
"He's got to learn about his positional play, because it does not happen by just playing NRL."
The Cairns product was named on the bench again this week in the Raiders side to face South Sydney in Dubbo on Sunday in what will be is fifth game this year.
Stuart said Savage is a "great kid" but suggested improvement is still definitely needed for the youngster to take the next step in his evolution as a footy player.
"I love him," the coach said. "He's got to show commitment to this learning period that he's involved in.
NRL ROUND 11
Sunday: South Sydney Rabbitohs v Canberra Raiders at Apex Oval, Dubbo - 2pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Matt Frawley, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Harawira-Naera. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Xavier Savage, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Adam Elliott, 19. Brad Schneider, 20. Harry Rushton, 21. Adrian Trevilyan, 22. James Schiller, 23. Emre Guler, 24. Trey Mooney.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
