The NBL is "ready and willing" to expand to Canberra in two years if the league can strike a deal with the government to give the AIS Arena a near $50 million facelift.
NBL chief executive Larry Kestelman says the aggressive timeline to revive a professional men's basketball franchise in Canberra is "no different to what we achieved in Tasmania".
The Tasmania JackJumpers went from thought bubble to NBL grand finalists in the space of two years.
Now league officials want to replicate that success in Canberra with a deal that could see NBL bosses land venue management rights at the Commonwealth-owned AIS Arena.
Senator Zed Seselja and Federal Sports Minister Richard Colbeck have announced the Commonwealth would provide $11.4 million to upgrade lighting, fire safety systems, lifts, mechanical services, electrical systems and stadium seating. Federal Labor promised to commit $15 million if the party was elected.
NBL officials estimate a further $40 million to $50 million would be required to bring the arena up to league standards. Tasmania's MyState Bank Arena cost approximately $66 million to upgrade and refurbish.
Upgrades to the venue would be government funded, with the league's commitment being to hand the city a licence and build a sustainable franchise.
"We stand ready and willing to issue a licence for an 11th team, should the conditions be suitable and a stadium upgraded to be of NBL standard," Kestelman said.
"With the right government support, we can redevelop AIS Arena and bring it up to the modern standards expected by our teams and players, and of course our fans.
"Two years is an aggressive timeline, but no different to what we achieved in Tasmania with the incredibly successful redevelopment of MyState Bank Arena.
"The Tasmania JackJumpers have provided the blueprint for Canberra's NBL return. AIS Arena is in a very similar condition to what MyState Bank Arena was when we began those redevelopments, and we are very confident we will replicate that success in Canberra.
"This investment would mean AIS Arena could not only host NBL games, but also attract other sports and entertainment events that our nation's capital deserves.
"We have no doubt local fans want, and would support, a return to the league and we know Canberra has many potential corporate partners who are also willing to get behind a team.
"We stand ready to have these discussions with the government to deliver what more than 450,000 Canberra residents deserve; to have a team again in a state-of-the-art venue."
The NBL's desire to return to the capital will have basketball fans dreaming of a reborn Canberra Cannons, the franchise that won three titles in a 1980s golden era before going under in 2003.
The AIS Arena has not been used for sport since the Canberra Capitals clinched back-to-back WNBL championships in March 2020.
The AIS Arena has since been used as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, which will close at the end of the month ahead of upgrades to reopen it for sporting fixtures.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
