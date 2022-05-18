The lure of playing finals on their own turf is driving the ACT Brumbies as they brace for a top-of-the-table clash against the Auckland Blues in Canberra.
Two wins to close out the Super Rugby Pacific regular season should be enough to guarantee the Brumbies a place in the top two.
They currently sit second, seven points behind the Blues and level on 43 with the Canterbury Crusaders.
Dan McKellar's side nudges ahead of the Crusaders because Super Rugby ladder tie breakers depend on wins - the Brumbies have 10 to the Kiwi side's nine.
Bonus points could play a major factor in the final two rounds. The Crusaders play the Fijian Drua and Queensland to round out their campaign, while the Brumbies face the Blues and Moana Pasifika.
A top-two finish would guarantee the Brumbies a home quarter-final. Provided they finish in the top two and win a quarter-final, they would host a semi-final at Canberra Stadium. The highest-ranked team still standing will host the final.
"We're in a good position. Win your next two games and you finish in the top two, which guarantees you a home quarter, and if you win that, a home semi. You don't know what happens from there. It's pretty clear that it's a big game," McKellar said.
"[The Blues have] threats across the park and dangerous from unstructured [play] in particular. We've also identified some opportunities and how we can nullify and challenge them in other areas as well.
"They're not sitting seven points clear at the top for no reason, they're a good side."
Noah Lolesio will return at flyhalf for the Brumbies after missing last week's clash due to a concussion.
His comeback looms as a major boost as the Brumbies look to avoid back-to-back losses at home for the first time since May 2018.
"It's certainly a lift for the group. Just his game management and direction is a real strength. He's clearly built a good combination with Whitey [scrumhalf Nic White] and Irae [Simone at inside centre] there as well. It's a positive," McKellar said.
"I don't want to take anything away from Rods [Rod Iona] either, but Noah has been our first choice 10 for a good couple of years now. It certainly gives the team a lift, just having him fit and available."
Scott Sio and Folau Fainga'a join Allan Alaalatoa as the starting front-rowers, with James Slipper, Billy Pollard and Sefo Kautai to deputise from the bench.
Luke Reimer will start at flanker with Jahrome Brown ruled out, while Hudson Creighton returns to the bench as McKellar opts for a five-three split to take on the Blues.
"Lukey obviously gives us a genuine on-ball presence," McKellar said.
"He's been excellent off the bench, he's got turnovers every game so hopefully he can have the same impact in and around providing us with some turnover ball early on in the piece as well. It's critical. Rory Scott will have the same role off the bench as well.
"Against the Blues, if you let them into your D zone and think you can hold them out for 15 to 20 phases, that's difficult so you've got to force turnover. Luke will give us that threat."
The Brumbies found themselves on the wrong end of 16 turnovers against the Crusaders as their winning run over Kiwi opposition came to an end.
McKellar's hand is far removed from the panic button, confident his side can return to winning ways after last week's effort was cruelled by individual errors rather than a game plan falling to pieces.
"We're positive and very optimistic to be honest, it was four tries apiece against a side with 14 All Blacks and an Argentinian captain. We were poor for 50 per cent of that game and it's an 11-point ball game. There's a lot to take out of it in terms of belief and confidence," McKellar said.
"So much of it is between the ears and mindset, and we're certainly no different.
"You've got to be in the right place mentally to deliver what you need to deliver physically. In these games you've got to be brutal and physical. Having that intent and mindset is a massive part of that."
SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND 14
Saturday: ACT Brumbies v Auckland Blues at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport.
Brumbies team: 1. Scott Sio, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Cadeyrn Neville, 6. Tom Hooper, 7. Luke Reimer, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Nic White, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. James Slipper, 18. Sefo Kautai, 19. Nick Frost, 20. Rory Scott, 21. Ryan Lonergan, 22. Hudson Creighton, 23. Ollie Sapsford.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
