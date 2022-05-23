The Canberra Times
Home/What's On

Recipes: Real Balinese cooking from Paon by Tjok Maya Kerthyasa and I Wayan Kresna Yasa

May 23 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Godoh, or deep-fried bananas, are a traditional breakfast dish. Picture: Martin Westlake

Direct from the traditional home kitchens of Bali, Paon is a cookbook of true Balinese food and recipes. Sharing more than 80 dishes alongside essays and beautiful photography capturing the life, culture and food from across this widely beloved island, Balinese locals Tjok Maya Kerthyasa and I Wayan Kresna Yasa shine a light on the depth and diversity of Balinese cuisine, with insight into food and worship, sacred fare, and zero-waste cooking.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.