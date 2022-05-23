If you decide to try the traditional method, use the heaviest-bladed knife or cleaver you can find. Bring the ingredients together as you chop them, using the blade to sweep or fold them towards the centre of the chopping board. When it is ready, it'll resemble a very fine salsa - you almost want it to look and feel like sand. You could use a food processor or meat grinder to save time; just be mindful not to over-process the spices into a paste.