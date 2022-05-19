Federal election scorecard: What the Coalition and Labor have promised

The verdict: It's no wonder the polls show voters are not embracing either Mr Morrison or Mr Albanese. Each have distinct flaws, and enough of them to leave it an open and unresolved question as to who would make the better prime minister. If voters are looking for someone who is across the details of policies and issues, can be decisive, understands the economy and has experience in the top job, Mr Morrison is the choice. Mr Albanese is a better option for people looking for trustworthiness, accountability and honesty. The choice will ultimately hinge on which faults voters are willing to live with, and whether voters are willing to take a bet on someone different, or stick with what they know regardless of the flaws.

