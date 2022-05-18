The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

East Timorese presidents Jose Ramos-Horta, Xanana Gusmao may give further evidence for Bernard Collaery

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 18 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jose Ramos-Horta, who is due to become East Timor's president for the second time this Friday. Picture: Getty Images

Whistleblowing Canberra lawyer Bernard Collaery hopes to call further evidence from two former presidents of East Timor, including one who is set to return to the nation's top job this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.