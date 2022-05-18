Times Past: May 19, 1979

The results of a survey regarding aspirations parents had for their daughters were revealed in The Canberra Times on this day in 1979.
The survey was conducted by the Australian Council of State School Organisations, and its results were released in a report titled "Parents Say". The survey results showed that many parents regarded good education as an "insurance policy" for their daughters, rather than a path to pursuing a career outside of marriage and raising a family.
Many parents said they held the same aspirations for their daughters as they did their sons, but felt that their daughters should focus on marriage and family first as their primary career. The good education many parents wished for their children would merely serve as insurance in case their future husbands were to desert them, or be unable to work.
According to the report, the traditional stereotype of the husband as breadwinner and wife as housekeeper was generally supported, and few supported a complete role reversal as an alternative.
The support of women taking on housekeeping roles was reiterated in repeated references to a "waste of public money in training women for some professions, particularly medicine, because of their failure to work after marriage and child-rearing".
