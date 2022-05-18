It's been more than a month since the ACM Pub Test participants sat down together to discuss their thoughts on the upcoming federal election. Now, the group has given its final thoughts on the election before the results arrive on Saturday.
From housing to childcare, from the cost of living to national security, the two major parties have been spruiking policy promises for almost six weeks, and now the day of reckoning is almost upon them.
Bri Williams, Jeff Bollard, Ash Laing, Raelene Dunstall and Jim Macdougall have pre-polled or are close to sending in their ballot, and have provided ACM an in-depth understanding of what motivated their vote.
The cost of living has loomed large in Jeff's mind throughout the campaign, and he perceived Prime Minister Scott Morrison as a better manager of the issue.
"The fact that I'm looking at retirement not too terribly far down the track means that inflation is obviously going to push up my cost," he said.
Jeff thinks the entire campaign had "cash being splashed" from both parties, and saw the Coalition's latest housing policy as an example.
"I take note that freeing up $50,000 is probably going to see inflationary prices on available housing stock," he said.
While Mr Morrison's latest promise left Jeff concerned, he wanted to see the Coalition win this election due to the "wartime leadership" style he saw from the Prime Minister over the past three years.
"Albanese as an individual at the moment, I'm still struggling to see his leadership qualities. As far as a Labor leader goes he's not the greatest one they've had, and Scott Morrison keeps on blundering onwards," he said.
"I think Morrison is a better prime minister than Albanese."
The increased expenses also stood out to Jim, but he remained disenfranchised by the entire six weeks of the election.
"Cost of living is the thing I've noticed they're talking about that has relative importance to me," he said.
When it came to who the best leader would be to manage inflation and interest rates, Jim said, "I don't think it's going to change that much," and expressed little interest in either leader after the election.
Raelene voted a few days ago and knew "virtually for the last three years" she would preference Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese as she "cringes every time" she listens to Mr Morrison.
"I'm not happy about the Prime Minister's character, and he's saying that he is perceived as a bulldozer - well I think many people think he's a bully," she said.
An integrity commission mattered most to Raelene and Ash, with both participants viewing a federal ICAC as crucial to effective governance and policy.
The Coalition's proposed commission is something Raelene said "wouldn't hold them to account". She wants to see an integrity commission that would take action on corruption.
ACT Senate candidate David Pocock's campaign for an integrity commission helped Ash make up his mind that major parties would not do enough in this area.
"[Pocock] has really driven his campaign with integrity, and without just trying to be elected for the sake of being elected," he said.
Ash said he didn't "see much difference between the [prime ministerial] candidates in terms of integrity" but said from his observations Mr Morrison does not give "the complete truth".
"I get a sense from him that he is just saying the things that will get him the vote and making promises that don't sound very achievable ... which is probably why I would vote for Albanese over Morrison," he said.
As a real estate agent, Bri looked at housing policy as one of the key election commitments to sway her vote.
The latest policy from the Prime Minister - giving first home buyers access to their super - is something she saw as "more detrimental in the long term".
"For first home buyers to be able to access their super, I find that a really short-sighted policy," she said.
"You're asking people to spend their money that [they've] put aside for them to retire on, and they already have less and then they look for a house - it doesn't make any sense in my head, so I'd be going Labor."
Bri also noted the Coalition's plan to cut $2.7 billion in public service spending over the next four years as something that could have an effect on demand for Canberra's property market, as "there won't be as many people here".
"The Liberal government has just given a finger up to the Canberra area," she said.
"We're always going to have a strong real estate market here in Canberra, but in a really general sense Liberals employ contractors, Labor employs APS - so even though we might have cuts in the public sector, they'll probably compensate for that by contractors."
While Bri thinks "it's not going to be detrimental to the Canberra economy" due to the market's competitiveness, she still sees it as "something to factor in" for the ACT.
In terms of preferred Prime Minister, Bri is hoping to see Mr Albanese in the top job next week after observing his performance during the long campaign.
"We didn't know much about him and then we've learnt over the last six weeks that he'd be a silent but deadly prime minister," she said.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
