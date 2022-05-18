Michelle Heyman has declared incoming coach Njegosh Popovich as the man to revive Canberra United's golden days, declaring his return to the club "means the world to me".
The league's all-time leading scorer is at the top of Popovich's recruitment hit list after he was unveiled as Canberra's new coach for the 2022-23 A-League Women's season.
That task seems a fait accompli. Heyman is yet to sign with Canberra United for next season but she was on hand when Popovich fronted up for his first press conference as the club's head coach.
Popovich served as Canberra's assistant coach from 2015-17 and returns with a burning desire to turn the club around, with United making a solitary finals appearance in the past five years.
"I just want to bring us back to the winning ways and try to replicate the formula we used in the past," Popovich said.
That starts with building a roster he hopes will be headlined by an ALW legend in Heyman.
"You are talking about a player that has reached the pinnacle of football in the world, not just in this country," Popovich said. "For me, she is a priority."
Popovich fills the void left by Vicki Linton, who left the club after two seasons with a desire to be closer to family in Sydney.
Linton led Canberra to the finals in her first season before the club managed just two wins from 14 games this past summer.
Popovich served on the Junior Matildas coaching staff for the past five years and his return has been hailed as a major coup.
"It is the best news ever, Goshy has been part of Canberra United for a very long time," Heyman said.
"To see him back in Canberra colours means the world to me, it means the world to all the players. Us girls, we want to play for him. It's really exciting that we have a local Canberran to push us in the best possible way."
The star echoed Popovich's desire restoring the club to its former glory, and believes he is the right man for the job.
"We all know how good of a coach he is," Heyman said.
"I feel like if you have that close relationship, you want to play as hard as you can for you coach, win for your coach, that's something Goshy brings out in all his players.
"Last year was very disappointing as a player. I'm not very good at losing so I don't want to be in that position again. I will do everything in my power to become champions."
Heyman hasn't yet signed a contract with Canberra for the upcoming season but cannot see herself playing anywhere else.
"I love Canberra United, this is my home, the club means the world to me," Heyman said.
"You can never get rid of me, I'm always going to be here. You can get the paper ready. We, Canberra United, want to be the best again."
