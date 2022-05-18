Independent ACT Senate candidate David Pocock has complained to the Australian Electoral Commission over "grubby and desperate" robocalls to Canberra residents, purportedly from the right-wing group Advance Australia, painting him an "extreme Green" and encouraging a vote for Liberal rival Zed Seselja.
It comes just days after the AEC ruled that Advance Australia's "Greens Superman" attack ads targeting Mr Pocock and independent candidate for Warringah Zali Steggall were misleading and deceptive, and therefore in breach of section 329 of the Electoral Act. These ads have been "paused" amid threats of legal action.
Mr Pocock has charged on Wednesday that the one minute robocalls are a political message during an election campaign and they contain no authorisation required under law.
The AEC said it will now review the robocall message.
The recorded message, which has been heard by The Canberra Times, identifies the caller as "Shelly from Advance".
"Someone from our team was trying to get in touch with you to make sure you were aware how solid Zed Seselja has been on Australian values in the Senate and what extreme Green independent David Pocock really stands before you cast your vote," the voice said.
The message claims Mr Pocock will throw his support behind the Greens in the Senate if elected and then runs through recent attack lines on the former Wallabies captain, that he "chained himself to a coal digger" in 2014 and has said he won't have kids "because it is bad for the environment".
"Sounds like an extreme Green to me," said "Shelly".
"I'm sorry we missed you this time, but please remember when you head to the polls, anything other than a vote for Zed Seselja and the Liberals in the Senate is a vote for a weak Green government.
"It's a risk we just can't take in these dangerous times. I hope to catch you next time. Goodbye."
The message then ends without an authorisation.
Mr Pocock has described the calls as "dirty election-eve tactics".
"These are grubby and desperate tactics that are again seeking to scare and mislead voters rather than inspire them with big ideas that will benefit our community," he said in a statement.
"Our campaign has asked the AEC to investigate as the calls do not appear to carry an audible authorisation as required under electoral law.
"The AEC has already found Advance Australia breached the electoral act by deliberately seeking to mislead voters in material that has also been shared by Canberra Liberals. Our community deserves so much better than these dirty election-eve tactics."
Advance Australia, which has been found to have links to Senator Seselja and the Canberra Liberals, has been contacted for comment.
The office of Senator Seselja has denied involvement in robocalls referring to David Pocock.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
