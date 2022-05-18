The Canberra Times
The Cottage Markets are on Sunday

Updated May 18 2022 - 4:39am, first published 3:10am
Clarkey's Cakes will be at the Cottage Markets this Sunday. Picture: Facebook

The Cottage Markets are at Rose Cottage in Tuggeranong on Sunday from 9am to 1pm.

