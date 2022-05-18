The Cottage Markets are on Sunday

The Cottage Markets are at Rose Cottage in Tuggeranong on Sunday from 9am to 1pm.
Rose Cottage is on the corner of Isabella Drive and the Monaro Highway.
There will be stalls selling arts and crafts, plants, books, clothing and more.
Featured stalls this month include Clarkey's Cakes selling all kinds of sweet temptations and T&T Crafting Creations, a mother and daughter crafting duo. Enhanced and Funky Frog Boutique both have winter products to keep the kids warm as the temperature starts to drop.
