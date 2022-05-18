The Canberra Times
Forget the cost of living and grab a bottle of The Ethereal One Fleurieu Grenache 2020

Karen Hardy
Karen Hardy
Updated May 18 2022 - 3:50am, first published 3:45am
The Ethereal One Fleurieu Grenache 2020, from winemaker Mark Jamieson, won the grenache trophy at the International Wine Challenge in London. Picture: Supplied

A South Australian wine has been named as the world's best grenache and it's only $15.

Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

