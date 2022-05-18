The five leading candidates in the tight ACT Senate race are making their final pitches to wavering voters in Canberra, as promises to stand up for Canberra and make a difference in a possible government or on a powerful crossbench.
With a high-profile field of progressive challengers shaking the establishment, could 2022 be the election which shatters the status quo?
With everything on the line, and Canberrans already pouring into early voting stations, The Canberra Times has sought the last-ditch pitches from Labor's Katy Gallagher, Liberal Senator Zed Seselja, Greens candidate Tjanara Goreng Goreng and independents David Pocock and Kim Rubenstein.
Senator Gallagher, who is expecting a significant hit to the usually strong ACT Labor vote, is hoping to represent Canberra inside a federal Labor government.
"It's clear that the Senate race will be a tough one. But let's be clear, only a party of government can deliver on their commitments and I want to be a strong voice for Canberrans as a senior minister in an Albanese cabinet," Labor's finance spokeswoman said. "I can only deliver that with your support."
Senator Gallagher said there is a "once-in-a-century opportunity to re-invent our economy and build a better future for all Canberrans".
"An Albanese Labor government will strengthen Medicare, make childcare cheaper, restore integrity in politics through a national anti-corruption commission, end the climate wars and invest in renewables, cutting power bills by $275 a year," she said. "I've never taken anything for granted and I'm not about to start now."
Senator Seselja, the Minister for the Pacific, warned of the risk voting for independents.
"There is a clear choice this election," he said. "A Liberal government, who will deliver a strong economy, an increased defence force and more land and more homes for Canberra families, or a Labor-Green-Green independent alliance that will put our economic recovery and national security at risk.
"A Liberal government will continue the record investment in Canberra's infrastructure, in our hospitals and our schools, all while keeping taxes low."
He focused on the great Australian dream of home ownership amid a housing affordability and supply crisis in the ACT.
"We'll release up to 2,000 blocks of land for family homes in Canberra, and give Canberrans access to their superannuation to put towards a deposit to buy their first home," Senator Seselja.
Pushing aside attack ads from right-wing group Advance Australia, Mr Pocock pointed to being community-endorsed and said he was standing as Canberra was "dudded" and "deserved better".
"It's time we stopped being taken for granted and started getting our fair share of federal funding," he said. "I will represent all Canberrans and be accessible. I won't toe a party line and will be accountable to this community."
Mr Pocock pledged again that his first order of business will be introducing a private senator's bill to repeal the ban on territory rights, while, "pushing for an integrity commission with real power, will be a close second".
And he has pledged to hold whoever forms government to account over cost-of-living, climate action and housing affordability.
Professor Rubenstein, a constitutional expert and gender equity advocate, reminded that the Senate crossbench in the 47th parliament will be powerful as no major party can win a Senate majority. She said she is well-qualified and ready to go from day one.
"I am the only ACT Senate candidate with an original policy to fast track action on global warming - the Climate Compact - which has already drawn widespread support," she declared. "I am the only candidate committed to go beyond a federal ICAC to restore the power of existing institutions to check governments and politicians.
"I am the only candidate with a detailed platform for action on women's safety and gender equality. And, after 25 years working as a constitutional law expert, advisor to both sides of politics and respected women's rights advocate, I am the only candidate with the breadth of skills to make an impact from day one of the new Parliament."
The Greens traditionally have a strong vote in the ACT Senate race, but have not been able get enough to get across the line. Dr Tjanara Goreng Goreng is hoping to change that in 2022. She said the Greens are offering a big change and a shift to better politics.
"I would bring a valuable and unique perspective to the Senate - that of a senior First Nations woman, whistleblower, academic and someone who has worked extensively in frontline services such as women's refuges, homeless and disability support," she said.
For the Greens, the main focus will be pushing the major parties harder on climate action, but there is more.
"Our priorities in the next term are: no new coal and gas mines, dental and mental health into Medicare, building one million affordable homes and better renters rights, free childcare, uni and TAFE, lifting income support and progressing all elements of the Uluru Statement from the Heart," Dr Goreng Goreng said.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
